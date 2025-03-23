The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has introduced industry-manufactured, community kitchens across its anti-poaching camps (APCs) to improve the living conditions of frontline conservation staff.

The initiative, supported by the Wildlife Trust of India’s (WTI) Rapid Action Project, aims to reduce firewood consumption, lower emissions, and enhance efficiency in remote locations where traditional cooking methods pose challenges.

Kaziranga, home to over 80% of India’s Greater one-horned rhinoceros population, has 233 APCs strategically positioned for monitoring and protection, playing a key role in conservation and anti-poaching efforts.

Due to the remoteness of many camps, fuelwood remains the primary cooking fuel, leading to issues such as inefficient burning, time-consuming collection, and health hazards from wood smoke.

The Kaziranga Park Authority, in collaboration with WTI, provided 47 improved cook stoves across 45 APCs and two community kitchens, including 37 two-pot models, 8 single-pot stoves, and two 50-liter capacity stoves for larger kitchens.

These improved cook stoves are expected to reduce firewood use by up to 50% and cut smoke emissions by 80%, improving both environmental sustainability and health conditions for conservation staff.

Officials believe this initiative will further strengthen Kaziranga’s conservation model while enhancing the well-being and efficiency of field personnel responsible for protecting one of the world’s most iconic wildlife reserves.