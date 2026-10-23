Kaziranga National Park has completed 1,000 consecutive days without rhino poaching, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, highlighting the sustained efforts to protect the park’s iconic one-horned rhinoceroses.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the achievement reflected the authorities’ sustained efforts and uncompromising stand against poaching.

He noted that rhinos in Kaziranga had remained safe from poaching for more than three years and said the government would work to ensure that the record continues.

The milestone highlights ongoing wildlife protection efforts at Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros.