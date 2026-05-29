Kaziranga records highest-ever 4.68 lakh tourists in 2025-26: Assam CM

Tourist footfall at Kaziranga National Park rose by more than 15 per cent in 2025-26 to a record 4.68 lakh visitors, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on May 29.

In a series of posts on X, Sarma described 2025-26 as the “best year on record” for the UNESCO World Heritage Site and said the steady growth reflected Assam’s sustained efforts in conservation and tourism development.

“Tourist footfall rose to 4.68 lakh, up from 4.06 lakh the previous year. A decade ago, the figure stood at just 1.55 lakh. The transformation has been steady, deliberate and sustained,” the chief minister said.

He also noted a sharp rise in foreign tourist arrivals, which increased from 17,693 to 30,474 during the last fiscal year.

According to Sarma, Kaziranga has already recorded 5.48 lakh visitors since April 2025 till date, emerging as one of India’s most significant tourism success stories.

The chief minister said visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the King of Bhutan and over 60 Heads of Mission had further enhanced Kaziranga’s global profile.

“When travellers from across the world choose Assam, it validates our efforts to build globally competitive tourism infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s conservation efforts, Sarma said the state had successfully tackled rhino poaching, achieving several years with “zero rhino poaching” in Kaziranga.

He said recent sightings of the rare Golden Tiger, increasing population of the one-horned rhinoceros, growth in Gangetic dolphin tourism and the return of migratory birds such as the Smew indicate a healthier ecosystem in the park.

The chief minister also highlighted expansion of tourism activities, including boat safaris in Panpur and Laokhowa-Burachapori, cycling trails, birding circuits, trekking routes and community-based tourism initiatives aimed at generating livelihood opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs.

Referring to the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project, Sarma said the initiative reflects the government’s approach of balancing conservation and development.

“It will enable safer wildlife movement across critical habitats while improving connectivity for residents and visitors. Development and conservation must move together,” he said.

Sarma added that Assam’s tourism policy focuses on three major objectives — protecting nature, creating livelihoods and building globally attractive destinations.