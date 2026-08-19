‘Kaziranga rhinos will give Congress a go-back’: Assam BJP state president Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP state president Dilip Saikia has criticised the Congress over its protest against the proposed rationalisation of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park.

Reacting to the Congress-led protest, Saikia claimed that 239 rhinos were killed during the tenure of former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain, and contrasted it with the BJP government’s record on rhino conservation.

Saikia said rhino poaching had been brought under control during the BJP-led government and alleged that the Congress was attempting to politicise the issue of Kaziranga’s Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Taking a sharp political jibe at the opposition, Saikia said, “The rhinos of Kaziranga will give Congress a go-back.”

The BJP leader defended the government’s approach towards conservation and development in Kaziranga and criticised the Congress for protesting over the proposed changes to the Eco-Sensitive Zone.

The remarks came amid an ongoing political debate in Assam over the rationalisation of the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga National Park, with the Congress opposing the government’s move and raising concerns over its potential impact on the protected landscape.