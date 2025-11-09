Kaziranga’s brave K9 Jubi dies after years of service protecting wildlife

Jubi, an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois from Aaranyak’s K9 Sniffer Dog Squad, passed away on November 7 after years of distinguished service at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR). The skilled canine played a crucial role in combating wildlife crime, including poaching, across the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Stationed at the Bagori Range for over seven years with her handler, Sanatan Mali, Jubi was known for her sharp instincts and unwavering loyalty. Her contributions were instrumental in tracking poachers and uncovering illegal wildlife parts during several high-profile investigations.

Field Director of KNP&TR, Dr Sonali Ghosh, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “Salute to our braveheart for tireless service in protecting the park. Your keen nose and loyal heart kept wildlife safe and guarded our sanctuary,” she said, adding that Jubi would be “forever remembered, forever missed.”

Jubi joined Aaranyak’s elite K9 unit in 2017 and was supported by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) in collaboration with the park authorities. Over the years, she helped forest and police patrol teams in multiple operations, leading to the capture of poachers and criminals in and around Kaziranga.

Her record includes key breakthroughs: tracking a poacher’s hideout in the Agoratoli range in 2018, assisting police in solving a murder case near Geleki the same year, and helping recover stolen valuables in Bagori in 2020. As recently as 2023, she was involved in locating poachers near the Burapahar area, and earlier this year, she participated in the Republic Day Dog Parade at Bagori Range.

Aaranyak’s Executive Director, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, said the loss had deeply affected the conservation team. “Jubi was one of our most skilled and energetic K9 members for the past eight years. Her sudden loss is heart-wrenching,” he said.

Handler Sanatan Mali, who worked closely with Jubi throughout her service, said he had lost more than a colleague. “I have lost my companion — loyal, skilled and brave. Her services, bravery and memories will forever remain in our hearts.”

Jubi’s passing leaves a void in the anti-poaching operations of Kaziranga, but her legacy as one of the park’s finest K9 protectors continues to inspire those who guard India’s wildlife frontlines.