'Kaziranga's conservation story stands as a model for the world': Assam CM on World Rhino Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 22 reiterated the state's commitment to protecting its greater one-horned rhinoceros population, saying Assam remains focused on preventing encroachment, maintaining zero poaching and improving wildlife habitats.

"Assam is proud to host nearly 80% of the world's rhino population," Sarma said in a post on World Rhino Day, while highlighting Kaziranga's conservation efforts and the state's wider work to protect the species.

Sarma also pointed to the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan, saying the project would further strengthen the ecosystem and improve safety and mobility for wildlife, particularly during the flood season.

He said Modi's visit to Kaziranga had also helped take Assam's conservation efforts to a global audience, drawing attention to the state's work to protect one of the world's largest populations of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

"With the initiation of Project Rhino, our efforts will receive a further boost in the days ahead," Sarma said.

His remarks came after Modi, in a World Rhino Day post, highlighted India's broader efforts to protect and restore rhino populations.

Modi said Assam accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the world's rhino population and noted the appreciation for Kaziranga's efforts to curb rhino poaching. He also cited rhino conservation in Bihar and West Bengal, as well as the reintroduction of rhinos in Dudhwa in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said these efforts reflected sustained commitment to animal protection and active wildlife management across the rhino range states.

Modi also said Project Rhino had been initiated to provide financial and technical support to the range states for rhino protection, habitat management, genetic improvement and understanding population dynamics.

Assam has emerged as the principal stronghold of the greater one-horned rhinoceros in India, with Kaziranga accounting for the largest share of the state's rhino population.