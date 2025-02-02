Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 2, 2025, calling his a 'lying machine' and someone who has done a double PhD in 'Dramabaazi' and 'Daarubaazi'.



His remarks came in response to Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent jail in connection to Delhi liquor policy scam.



"Kejriwal did not go to jail for the country's freedom struggle, he went to jail for stealing liquor. When people come out of jail for such a crime, they are usually embarrassed. But Kejriwal has done double PhD in Dramabaazi and Daarubaazi", said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a gathering in Delhi for the upcoming elections in the national capital.

केजरीवाल देश के स्वाधीनता संग्राम के लिए जेल नहीं गए थे, वे शराब चोरी करने के कारण जेल गए थे। जब लोग ऐसे अपराध के लिए जेल से बाहर आते हैं, तो वे आमतौर पर शर्मिंदा होते हैं।



लेकिन केजरीवाल ने तो Dramebaazi और Daarubaazi में Double PHD की हुई है। pic.twitter.com/4GMH7zrLw1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2025

Further escalating his attack, Sarma described Kejriwal as a "goon", referring to allegations surrounding an incident involving Kejriwal’s personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, who was accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. Sarma said, "A goon like Arvind Kejriwal, who can beat up his own MP at his residence—have you ever seen such a big goon? He is the biggest goon in India."

Sarma also took a sharp jab at Kejriwal’s Mohalla Clinic model, questioning its effectiveness and the priorities of the Delhi government. He criticized the initiative, claiming that it was misguided and that the focus should instead be on establishing medical colleges to enhance healthcare in the national capital. "He boasts about the Mohalla Clinic, claiming it’s the best health model in the country. But why are we building hospitals on footpaths? Shouldn’t we be focusing on creating medical colleges for better healthcare?" Sarma demanded.