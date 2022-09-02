Recently, a social media war erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the state of government schools in their respective states. The Twitter spat was triggered by Assam government’s decision to shut down 34 government schools where not a single student could pass the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination—10th board examination—conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam. Taking a dig at this decision, Kejriwal said that shutting down schools was not a solution and government should work towards improving the quality of education in schools.

Assam CM Sarma responded by saying that he—earlier as Assam education minister—opened four times more schools in Assam between 2013—the year Kejriwal became Delhi CM—and 2022 than Delhi currently has. While there is no end to these political debates, the state of learning in the country’s schools can be gauged from the results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), a national level large-scale assessment conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 studying in state government schools, government aided schools, private unaided schools and Central government schools. The NAS 2021—second such exercise after the first one conducted in 2017—was released earlier this year in May.

The two surveys, however, doesn’t reflect any superlative performance by the students at the government-run schools in Delhi. In fact, barring all subjects in class 10 and language in class 8, government schools in Delhi score lesser than the national average. On the other hand, government schools in Assam score above the national average, and that of Delhi, in all subjects from class 3 to class 8. Assam’s government schools scores above Delhi in mathematics even in class 10. So, Delhi’s good performance, when it comes to learning outcome, is restricted to only class 10.

While Assam has 47,155 government schools compared to just 2,767 in Delhi, the northeastern state also has better pupil-teacher ratio than in the national capital. So, it can conclusively said that, though Assam doesn’t score well in learning outcomes of students of class 10, the numbers don’t support Kejriwal’s claim of running the ideal schools in the country.

The government school infrastructure

State Number of government schools Number of students Number of teachers Delhi 2,767 24,09,441 81,807 Assam 47,155 50,31,895 2,18,676

Source: UDISE+ 2019-20

Pupil teacher ratio—the number of students for every teacher

Primary (1-5) Upper primary (6-8) Secondary (9-10) Higher Secondary (11-12) India 26.5 18.5 18.5 26.1 Delhi 32.7 29.3 27.6 17.9 Assam 21.6 13.6 11 16

Source: UDISE+ 2019-20

How the three states scored in the National Achievement Survey

Class 3

Subject National average 2021 Delhi’s Score 2021 Delhi’s score 2017 Assam’s score 2021 Assam’s score 2017 Language 323 285 316 328 351 Mathematics 305 269 299 318 338 Environmental Studies 308 278 303 315 332

Class 5

Subject National average 2021 Delhi’s Score 2021 Delhi’s score 2017 Assam’s score 2021 Assam’s score 2017 Language 302 284 303 306 323 Mathematics 280 256 287 291 334 Environmental Studies 279 257 292 291 328

Class 8

Subject National average 2021 Delhi’s Score 2021 Delhi’s score 2017 Assam’s score 2021 Assam’s score 2017 Language 285 290 299 278 298 Mathematics 248 235 244 251 283 Science 240 235 248 237 289 Social Science 247 235 258 254 294

Class 10