Kerala-bound journey ends in mystery: Nagaon youth missing after reaching Bongaigaon

A wave of concern has gripped a family in Nagaon's Mahguri village after a young man reportedly went missing while returning home from Kerala by train.

The missing person has been identified as Shariful Islam, a resident of Mahguri village in Nagaon district. According to family members, he had left Kerala for his hometown five days ago and was expected to reach Assam safely.

The family stated that the last communication they received from Shariful was when he informed them that he had reached Bongaigaon district. However, since then, all contact with him has been lost, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The sudden disappearance of the youth has left his family in distress and created an atmosphere of anxiety among relatives and villagers. Family members further informed that Shariful has been facing certain mental health-related challenges, raising concerns about his safety.

Local residents and well-wishers have also urged people to share the information widely to help reunite the missing youth with his family at the earliest.