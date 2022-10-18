Kerala High Court on October 17 ordered the Assam government to offer safety and free education to two Assamese girls who were sexually abused.

In response to the parents of the two girls' petition, Justice V G Arun stated that the Kerala government cannot abandon its obligation of safeguarding children from crime.

According to the court, it would be reasonable for the state to guarantee that children are given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy way.

After the police filed a case against the perpetrators, the children were placed in a childcare home. The parents petitioned the court to prevent the children from being sent to Assam and to get custody of them.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) were concerned that the offenders would abuse the children again, and that they would not be secure at home because their parents were daily wage laborers.

"In my considered opinion, the State and its instrumentalities cannot abdicate their responsibility of protecting the children from the perpetrators of the heinous crime committed on them," the court said in its order.

The court urged the CWC to return the children to their parent's custody and to provide security for the girls. "The Director, Women and Child Development Department must meet with the officials involved to discuss ways and means of giving free education to children," Justice Arun said.

The court ordered the authorities to produce a report on the steps taken in accordance with its orders within 10 days and scheduled the case for a hearing next month.