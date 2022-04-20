According to an officer, an Assam man was arrested by Kerala Police on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife in the southern state. The man is from Assam's Nagaon area.

The offender was apprehended by Kerala Police with the assistance of Juria Police in Nagaon district, according to the officer. According to PTI, the pair, both from Nagaon district, were residing in the Perumbur area of Kerala, where the man worked.

On April 1, he is accused of killing his wife in their rented house and fleeing to his native Chatiyan village.

Kerala Police, who were investigating the incident, tracked the man down to his village and arrested him on Tuesday with the help of Juria Police, according to the report.

They stated that the accused would be brought to Kerala for further investigation.