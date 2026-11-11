A police officer in Keralam has been arrested for allegedly using a bank account opened in the name of an Assam native to collect bribes from sand mining operators and vehicle owners, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) said on November 11.

The accused, Shameer Khan P A (52), a Circle Inspector at Vaikom police station in Keralam's Kottayam district, allegedly collected Rs 2.27 lakh through UPI transactions between September 5 and October 16, 2026. He was accused of accepting money from sand mining operators and owners of tipper trucks in exchange for favours.

According to the VACB, Khan allegedly opened a bank account using the identity of a person from Assam. A mobile number registered in the name of a local resident was linked to the account. He allegedly kept the ATM card and SIM card associated with the account and withdrew the money from ATMs in Vaikom and Kuravilangad.

The alleged corruption came to light during a surprise inspection at the Circle Inspector's office on October 16. Vigilance officials recovered the ATM card and SIM card linked to the account from Khan's possession, following which he was suspended.

The Kottayam unit of the VACB arrested him in connection with a case registered after the inspection. The arrest was carried out as part of the bureau's anti-corruption campaign, Project Zero.

Khan will be produced before the Vigilance Court, officials said.

The case has brought the alleged misuse of an Assam resident's identity into focus, with the bank account reportedly being used as a channel to receive illicit payments in Keralam.