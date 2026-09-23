Kevin Pietersen hails Assam’s rhino conservation efforts: ‘Huge congrats, Himanta!’

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam for the state’s efforts to protect the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Pietersen reacted to Sarma’s World Rhino Day message on X, writing: “Huge congrats, Himanta! You and all the incredible people of Assam are showing the world how to save a species!”

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Huge congrats, Himanta! You and all the incredible people of Assam are showing the world how to save a species! @himantabiswa https://t.co/KaMQ9ATrz1 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 23, 2026

The message came after Sarma highlighted Assam’s role in global rhino conservation on September 22, observed as World Rhino Day. The chief minister said Assam is home to nearly 80 per cent of the world’s greater one-horned rhinoceros population and highlighted the state’s focus on preventing encroachment, maintaining zero poaching and improving wildlife habitats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted Assam’s contribution to rhino conservation on World Rhino Day, saying the state holds nearly 80 per cent of the world’s rhino population and that Kaziranga’s efforts to end rhino poaching have received widespread appreciation.

Modi also announced the initiation of Project Rhino, under which financial and technical support will be provided to rhino-range states for protection, habitat management, genetic improvement and research into population dynamics.

According to the 2026 State of the Rhino report cited in recent reports, the global population of greater one-horned rhinos is estimated at 4,075, with around 3,260 in Assam. The state recorded no known rhino poaching incidents in 2025.

Kaziranga National Park remains the principal stronghold of the species in Assam and is home to more than 2,600 greater one-horned rhinos, according to the same report. Conservation efforts have also focused on other habitats, including Manas National Park.

However, conservation challenges extend beyond poaching, with habitat fragmentation, invasive vegetation, water availability and increasing human activity continuing to require attention as the rhino population grows.

Pietersen, who has previously expressed a strong interest in wildlife conservation, used the occasion to publicly commend Assam’s efforts, putting the state's rhino story in the international spotlight.



