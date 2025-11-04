Key reforms on agenda as Assam Legislative Assembly convenes winter session on November 25

The 2025 winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to commence on November 25 at 9:30 a.m. in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur. The session has been formally summoned by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, marking the final legislative sitting before the year-end.

According to official sources, the upcoming session is likely to table several significant and potentially contentious bills, addressing major social and political issues in the state.

Among the expected legislative proposals are bills focused on:

Granting land rights to tea garden communities,

Abolishing polygamy and banning so-called “love jihad” practices, and

Ensuring preservation and protection of Satras — the sacred Vaishnavite monasteries integral to Assam’s cultural identity.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly will determine the duration of the session, which is expected to continue for around a week.

Political observers anticipate heated debates and ideological clashes in the House, particularly over the proposed personal law reforms and land ownership rights. Both issues are seen as politically significant and socially transformative, with implications that may extend well into the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The winter session is, therefore, expected to be one of the most closely watched sittings of recent years, setting the stage for key policy decisions and legislative battles in the state’s political landscape.