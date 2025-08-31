Key UPPL leader quits party over candidate selection in Assam's Bodoland region

Sangrang Brahma, a senior leader of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), has resigned from the party after disagreeing with its candidate selection for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Brahma serves as General Secretary of the Assam Football Association and Central General Secretary of UPPL's Youth Wing. He previously worked as Officer on Special Duty to BTR Chief Pramod Boro.

The resignation came after UPPL announced Khampa Borgoyari as its candidate for the Chirang Duar constituency (No. 14). Brahma described the party's decision as unfair to grassroots workers in his resignation letter.

His departure has created tension within UPPL ranks, with party sources indicating concerns about internal divisions as the BTC elections approach. Brahma's influence within the party and his close association with key leadership makes his exit particularly significant.

The UPPL recently released its second list of candidates for the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council elections.