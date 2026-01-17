Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may target Delhi ahead of Republic Day: Intelligence sources

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert ahead of Republic Day on January 26, warning that proscribed Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country, sources said on January 17.

According to inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly being used as foot soldiers by Khalistani and other radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly exploiting existing criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt India’s internal security.

Intelligence sources said the gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements. The alert noted that the growing nexus between organised crime and extremist groups poses a serious security concern ahead of national events.

In view of the threat perception, security agencies have stepped up preparedness in the national capital. Ahead of the Republic Day parade, the North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to assess response time and coordination among various stakeholders.

Officials said four mock drills were carried out during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical sites, major markets and transport hubs that witness heavy daily footfall. These included the Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, and several metro stations.

The drills were aimed at strengthening anti-terror measures, improving inter-agency coordination, and sensitising both officials and the public to remain alert during potential terror-related incidents.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Republic Day Parade are in full swing. At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path, showcasing India’s cultural heritage and developmental achievements. This year’s parade will be presented under the themes ‘Svatantrata Ka Mantr – Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samrddhi Ka Mantr – Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, also marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, officials said.

(Inputs from ANI)