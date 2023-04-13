Amid the festive celebration in Assam, wherein the state government is turning no stone unturned to make take Bihu to the 'global centre stage', the leader of a pro-Khalistan group has issued a stern warning to the people of Assam.

A person identifying himself as Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), sent a recorded message to several journalists in Assam in which he alleged that violence may occur in Guwahati on the day of the Rongali Bihu celebration.

"On 14th April during Bihu celebrations in Guwahati..stay home and stay safe because SFJ may use violence in Guwahati during Bihu celebrations just like how they killed four Indian Army men in Bathinda to stop Khalsa Sajna celebrations in Bathinda Damdama sahib. People of Assam stay home...stay safe. SFJ is giving $100,000 to throw shoes at PM Narendra Modi and India may use violence to blame pro-Khalistani Sikhs or ULFA (I)...Stay home...Stay Safe. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (sic)”

Also Read: US-based pro-Khalistani group issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier, a leader of a pro-Khalistan group announced a reward of $100,000 to anyone who can throw a shoe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on April 14.

Further, he alleged that PM Modi was involved in killing people of Assam and pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab.

“Modi will be in Guwahati on April 14 for Bihu celebrations. There is a $100,000 reward to throw shoes at the face of Narendra Modi. From Assam to Australia is SFJ going to stop Modi, who is responsible for the killing of people of Assam and pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab? From Assam to Australia, SFJ will stop PM Modi. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel, SFJ,” said the recorded message.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Assam to take part in the Assam government’s initiative to create a Guinness Book of World Records by assembling 10,000 dancers at a single venue to perform Bihu and also to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crore.