Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun via an audio message blamed PM Modi for the assassination of Khalistnai leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia while also threatening him of dire consequences if anything happens to the Khalistani leaders and associates of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh jailed in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Pannun has also threatened severe repercussions if any harm comes to the Khalistani leaders or associates of Amritpal Singh, a Waris Punjab De member, currently incarcerated at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

In the audio message, Pannun warned PM Modi while stating, "Modi will be held responsible accoubtable for anything wrng happens to Amrtipal Singh and his associates held at Dibrugarh Jail. If any Singh in dibrugarh becomes martyr, Modi you will be held accountable and Sikhs will follow you to your grave".

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