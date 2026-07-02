Kharge demands PM CARES relief for Northeast flood victims, slams BJP over 'flood-free' promise

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, July 2, urged the Centre to immediately utilise the PM CARES Fund for relief and rehabilitation in flood and landslide-hit northeastern states, while accusing the BJP-led governments of failing to deliver on their promise of making the region flood-free.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disasters that have affected Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim, and said the Congress stands in solidarity with those displaced and affected.

The Congress chief alleged that the BJP's promises to make the northeastern states flood-free had not materialised, claiming that floods have become an annual occurrence due to inadequate preparedness and the lack of long-term mitigation measures.

He said the Centre should not treat the situation as a routine disaster response and called for the immediate utilisation of the PM CARES Fund to provide adequate compensation, comprehensive rehabilitation and sustained relief to affected families.

Kharge also urged the Union government to deploy additional personnel, financial resources and relief materials to strengthen rescue operations, restore damaged infrastructure and ensure that no affected family is left behind.

While appreciating the efforts of the Armed Forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations, he said the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis required a much stronger response.

The Congress president also directed party leaders and workers to assist people in flood-affected areas and extend support to victims across the region.