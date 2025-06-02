Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government over its handling of the flood crisis in the northeastern states.

Amid widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, landslides, and rising river levels across Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, Kharge demanded urgent financial assistance and transparency in the use of relief funds.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Kharge noted that lakhs of people have been affected, and numerous lives have been lost due to the natural calamity. “The northeast is reeling under devastating floods, landslides, and heavy rains. Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya are among the worst-hit. It is heartbreaking to see the suffering,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Calling out the BJP’s past promises, Kharge reminded the public of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 assurance to make Assam flood-free. He also pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the same promise in 2022. “Looking at the visuals from the so-called ‘SMART CITY’ Guwahati, one is reminded how Modi ji and his double-engine governments have betrayed Assam,” Kharge said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Centre's priorities, Kharge accused the BJP government of shifting focus away from core developmental concerns. “Diversion, distraction, and digression from basic developmental issues to emotive and polarising subjects has been the hallmark of BJP’s politics,” he remarked.



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The Congress chief further demanded the immediate release of more central funds to aid relief and preparedness efforts in the region. He specifically urged the Prime Minister to utilize the PM CARES Fund, which he claimed holds crores of rupees that remain unaudited. “Perhaps Modi ji could open the floodgates of the PM CARES Fund, crores of which lie without a public audit,” Kharge stated.

Kharge also called upon Congress leaders and workers to step up relief efforts on the ground, urging them to support affected communities in every way possible.

Meanwhile, the flood situation continues to remain grim across the region. In Assam alone, at least ten people have lost their lives, and over four lakh residents are impacted across 20 districts. With seven major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, flowing above danger levels, authorities fear the situation may worsen in low-lying and riverbank areas due to continued rainfall in the state and its adjoining regions.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with SDRF, NDRF, and Army units deployed in severely affected districts. However, with access routes damaged and rainfall forecast to continue, challenges remain in reaching remote areas.