The Barpeta District Administration has commenced preparations for the smooth conduct of the zonal phase of the Khel Maharan 2.0.

On Monday (27/01/2024), the District Commissioner, Barpeta chaired a meeting in the presence of CEO Zilla Parishad, ADC (Sports), District Sports Officer, physical instructors, representatives from line departments, and other stakeholders.

DC Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, heard concerns and challenges faced by all stakeholders, and assured them of support to help conduct the games without a hitch.

The district-level competition featuring 1,040 participants will be held on 3, 4, and 5 February, ADC (Sports) informed the gathering.

The closing ceremony on February 5 will be attended by the Guardian minister of the district.

Just like the LAC level competitions, no untoward incidents should occur at the district-level, the Barpeta district administration stressed.

Meanwhile, officials have also chalked out measures to overcome logistics challenges to carry out competitions as per norms prescribed by the Government of Assam.

The Additional Superintendent of Police assured support to provide adequate security to conduct the games. At the same time, the Health Department has assured to provide ambulances and first-aid for participants.

While the Municipality Playground, Barpeta, will play host to athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, and chess, the football games will be held at the Barpeta Government Higher Secondary Playground.

The initial rounds of the games saw the participation of over 25,000 participants from every region of the district.