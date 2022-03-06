NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is in Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in strife-torn Ukraine, discovered a packet of Assam tea during his stay and has shared the news with the world via social media.

“After coming to Slovakia we are seeing Assam tea, tea. People here do enjoy Assam tea a lot,” Rijiju can be heard saying.

A man in the background can be heard saying that Russians are very fond of Indian tea.

Netizens have expressed their happiness at seeing tea from Assam reach all corners of the globe while also bringing attention to plight faced by tea garden workers.

“So proud to be North East though I belongs to Arunachal Pradesh. Happy to see Assam tea in other countries,” wrote one Facebook user, while another said: “Proud of being from Assam. Assam Tea is famous all over the world. But the Tea Labourers of Assam do not get get even their minimum wage of ₹350.”

"In the midst of #OperationGanga it's good to see ASSAM INDIA Tea in Slovakia. The Vocal for Local campaign is going Global !," Rijiju captioned the video.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=286914126916207&extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing

Rijiju on Friday met with the prime minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger and conveyed PM Narendra Modi’s message of gratitude for the help extended in evacuating of Indian citizens particularly students from the war- torn nation of Ukraine.

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