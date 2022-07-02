Assamese actor Kishore Das passed away on Saturday morning after long battle leukaemia. He was 31. The young actor, known for starring in numerous Assamese videos and films, had been undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital for about a month due to his illness.

It needs mention here that fans and artists have tried their best to get better treatment for the actor. With the financial help of fans and some artists, Das went to Mumbai for advanced treatment. On the day of his departure for special treatment in Mumbai, relatives, collaborators, and well-wishers met actor Kishor Das at the airport.

Kishor's last film was released on June 24. Kishore also made an appearance in 'Dada Tumi Dusto Bor' which was directed by Samir Buragohain. He shared the screen with popular actresses such as Tanvi Sarma, Alishmita Goswami, Arup Bora, and Surabhi Das.

Kishor last shared a post on Instagram on June 1, a snippet of the song ‘Kuwana’ from the film ‘Dada Tumi Dusto Bor.’