In the wake of a locomotive derailment incident between JGLP-NHGJ of LMG division, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have announced the cancellation of several train services until further notice.

The decision comes as a safety precaution following derailment of loco of BCNHLE (loco no-69032) at KM 110/7 between JGLP-NHGJ of LMG division.



The cancellation, partial cancellation, and rescheduling of train services have been detailed in an official communication disseminated by NFR. Here's a breakdown of the affected services:



Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 15615: GHY-SCL Express, Journey Commencing On [J.C.O.] 26.04.24

2. Train No. 05628: AGTL-GHY Special, J.C.O. 25.04.24

3. Train No. 05627: GHY-AGTL Special, J.C.O. 26.04.24

4. Train No. 14620: FZR-AGTL Express, J.C.O. 29.04.24

5. Train No. 13175: SDAH-AGTL KJ Express, J.C.O. 27.04.24

6. Train No. 12519: LTT-AGTL Express, J.C.O. 28.04.24

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 15616: SCL-GHY Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, Terminated at DTC

2. Train No. 15618: DLCR-GHY Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, Terminated at BPB

3. Train No. 14619: AGTL-FZR Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, Terminated at BPB

4. Train No. 12503: SMVB-AGTL Humsafar Express, J.C.O. 23.04.24, Terminated at LMG

5. Train No. 15611: RNY-SCL Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, Terminated at LMG

6. Train No. 13174: AGTL-SDAH KJ Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, Terminated at HLX

7. Train No. 12520: AGTL-LTT Express, J.C.O. 26.04.24, Terminated at DCA

Rescheduling of Trains:

• Train No. 12508: SCL-TVC Express, J.C.O. 25.04.24, rescheduled to depart at 06:00 hrs on 26.04.24 instead of 19:50 hrs on 25.04.24

• Train No. 15615: SCL-GHY Express, J.C.O. 26.04.24, rescheduled to depart at 10:00 hrs instead of 07:00 hrs