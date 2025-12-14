Koch Rajbongshi groups press Assam government to fast-track ST status report

A delegation of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), along with representatives of ten Koch Rajbongshi organisations, on Sunday, December 14 held a crucial meeting with Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu in Dispur, intensifying their long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The discussions centred on the ST status report, with the organisations urging the state government to expedite its submission to the Centre. Emphasising the urgency of the issue, the delegation appealed for the report to be forwarded to New Delhi at the earliest to facilitate further action at the national level.

Reiterating their decades-old demand, the Koch Rajbongshi bodies called upon the government to grant ST status to six communities before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. While acknowledging and expressing partial satisfaction over recent decisions taken by the state government, the leaders made it clear that the community remains not fully satisfied and will continue its movement until tribal status is formally granted.

“We will not remain silent or inactive until tribalisation is ensured,” leaders said, warning that the agitation would continue if the process is delayed further.

The organisations also announced plans to approach key central authorities, including the Registrar General of India (RGI), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, seeking swift clearance and action on the tribalisation report.

Meanwhile, AKRSU issued a strong warning against any opposition to the tribalisation of the six communities, stating that resistance from tribal bodies could significantly impact the socio-political landscape of Assam.

Leaders of AKRSU and the ten Koch Rajbongshi organisations are scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Tuesday, where they will meet the Union Tribal Affairs Minister and other central authorities to pursue their demands at the national level.