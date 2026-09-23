Koch Rajbongshi protest sparks commotion at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

A protest by members of the Koch Rajbongshi community at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on September 23 turned tense after protesters allegedly got into altercations with temple authorities and police personnel.

The demonstration drew a large gathering inside the temple premises, with Rajya Sabha MP and Koch Rajbongshi leader Ananta Maharaj also reportedly present, according to temple authorities.

Kamakhya Temple Doloi Himadri Sarma said members of the group began arriving at the temple from around 5 am. He alleged that protesters entered the premises individually while presenting themselves as devotees.

The gathering grew between 10 am and 11 am, following which a large number of protesters assembled inside the temple premises, Sarma said.

According to the temple authorities, the protesters had not informed either the police or the temple management in advance about their plan to hold a demonstration inside the temple.

The situation reportedly escalated when some members of the group allegedly got into altercations with temple authorities and police personnel.

Sarma said Ananta Maharaj was among those present at the protest.

The specific demands or issue that prompted the demonstration were not immediately clear.

Following the incident, the Kamakhya Temple authorities said they would file a police complaint over the alleged altercations.

Temple authorities also said that individuals who were allegedly assaulted during the incident were expected to submit a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Police and temple authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the commotion and examine the allegations made by both sides.