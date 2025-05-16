Assam's Kokrajhar police arrested 11 suspected members of a theft gang involved in multiple burglary cases across Assam.

The arrests were made in a coordinated operation in different parts of Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon districts.

The suspects hail from West Bengal and Bihar; including Amit Kumar Yadav (35), Rohit Guwala (30), Kuber Guwala (30), Dipak Singh (55), Munna Guwala (30), Sharma Guwala (55), Ajay Guwala (48), Rahul Kumar Yadav (40), Soney Guwala (25), Ruplal Singh (55), and Jitto Guwala (50).

According to police, the group is believed to be responsible for a recent theft at the SBI Kortpara branch in Kokrajhar, where Rs 2 lakh was stolen after miscreants broke into a Bolero vehicle.

The theft was reported by contractor Barenda Basumatari.

The investigation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Prithviraj Rajkoa, is ongoing. Authorities have not disclosed further details to maintain the integrity of the probe.