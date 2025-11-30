Kokrajhar district administration imposes section 144 following BTC secretariat vandalism



In a swift move to restore law and order, the Kokrajhar district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) across the BTC Secretariat Complex and adjoining town areas. The decision comes in the wake of vandalism at the BTC Assembly House during a Tribal Students’ protest against the Assam Government of Ministers’ (GoM) recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in the state.



According to an official order issued by District Magistrate Masanda M. Pertin, IAS, on November 30, the administration received reports that on November 29, a group of students claiming affiliation with the Tribal Students of BTR forcibly entered the BTC Secretariat without authorisation. The group reportedly vandalized property inside the Secretariat Hall, causing disruption to government functions and creating an atmosphere of fear among officials and visitors.



The order cited the possibility of recurrence of similar unlawful assemblies, protests, processions, or coercive gatherings, noting that such acts could obstruct government functioning, threaten public peace, and endanger life and property. It also highlighted previous instances of breaches of public order in the district, which had resulted in loss of lives.



In response, the District Magistrate imposed immediate restrictions under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Key prohibitions include: assembly of more than four persons in public places within Kokrajhar town and the BTC Secretariat campus, unauthorised processions, rallies, demonstrations, sit-ins, picketing, or display of banners; carrying weapons, inflammable materials, or explosives; and obstruction of government officials. Specific restrictions have also been placed on student groups, outdoor use of microphones, torchlight processions, and melas or fairs without prior permission. Any damage to government property is strictly punishable under law.



The order provides exemptions for government officials on duty, executive magistrates, personnel of police, army, central armed forces, and emergency services. Senior citizens, women, and children below 12 years are also allowed routine movement. Additionally, individuals with specific written permission from the District Magistrate are exempted from the prohibitions.



The prohibitory measures will remain in force until further orders, and violations of the order will attract punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with other applicable laws for trespass, obstruction of public servants, and destruction of public property.



The district administration has directed all police stations, sub-divisional officers, CRPF and SSB units, and local authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the order. The District Information & Public Relations Office has been asked to widely publicise the directives through print, electronic media, and public announcements to ensure compliance.



Officials emphasised that the measures are preventive in nature and aimed at maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and allowing uninterrupted functioning of government offices in Kokrajhar. Citizens and organisations aggrieved by the order may submit written objections to the District Magistrate seeking modifications or relaxation of the restrictions.

