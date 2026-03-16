Kokrajhar district administration reviews flood preparedness ahead of monsoon

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kokrajhar on March 16 held a review meeting to assess the district’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season and potential flood situations.

The meeting, convened at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, was chaired by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and attended by heads of various line departments.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner directed all departments to remain alert and proactive in preparing for natural disasters. He asked officials to identify critical infrastructure that may be vulnerable during floods and take preventive measures in advance.

Circle Officers were instructed to identify vulnerable villages and flood-prone areas based on previous flood data and ensure sector-wise coordination during emergencies. The administration also reviewed the identification of relief camps and raised platforms for both affected residents and livestock.

Officials were directed to ensure the readiness of essential services, including roads, embankments, power supply, food distribution, health services and drinking water facilities. Departments were asked to maintain adequate stocks of essential commodities, deploy mobile medical teams if required, strengthen weak embankments and conduct inspections of roads, bridges and culverts before the onset of the monsoon.

Emphasising early planning and effective inter-departmental coordination, the District Commissioner instructed all concerned departments to complete preparatory measures well in advance to ensure a swift response and minimise loss of life and property during floods.

The meeting forms part of the district administration’s annual pre-monsoon preparedness exercise aimed at strengthening disaster response mechanisms.