Kokrajhar: In view of World Environment Day, Red Horn Division of the Indian Army organized various programs in Kokrajhar district in an effort to make citizens and students aware.

In celebration of World Environment Day, the Indian Army's Red Horn Division held a sequence of events in Kokrajhar district to raise awareness among citizens and students.

In collaboration with the citizens of Kokrajhar, the Red Horn Division of the Indian Army organized a tree plantation program on the theme of 'Save Our Earth'. The citizens of Kokrajhar district were encouraged to plant trees in different schools located in the same Bimal village school.

Painting competitions and essay competitions were organized among the students. The goal of all of these campaigns was to inculcate a renewed commitment to protecting the environment for future generations. Students, teachers, and local citizens actively engaged in this army-run initiative. The Army also presented prizes to the winners of the competition.