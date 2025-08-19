"Kokrajhar is voting for a Viksit BTR", says Assam minister Ashok Singhal at BJP rally

Assam Minister and BJP leader Ashok Singhal on Tuesday asserted that Kokrajhar and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are rallying behind the vision of a “Viksit BTR” (developed BTR). Addressing a massive Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Kachugaon, where he joined Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Singhal said the people’s enthusiasm reflects a collective push for change, development, and progress in the region.



Highlighting the BJP’s growing support base, Singhal told the gathering, “Our sangathan is strong, our karyakartas are motivated, and with the blessings of the people, we are confident of a decisive victory in the upcoming BTR elections.”



The event drew thousands of party workers, community representatives, and local leaders, showcasing the BJP’s organizational strength in Kokrajhar. Singhal stressed that the dedication of grassroots workers has been pivotal in cementing people’s trust in the party’s promises and governance.



Beyond electoral issues, the minister underlined the party’s commitment to safeguarding Assam’s cultural and religious heritage. He said that preserving the state’s dharmik traditions and community bonds remains central to BJP’s vision. “Our culture keeps us rooted, and we are dedicated to protecting and promoting this heritage,” Singhal remarked.



Earlier in the day, Singhal laid the foundation stone for a new community hall near Gossai Baba Dham in Gossaigaon. He said the project aims to strengthen community ties by offering a common space for cultural, social, and spiritual gatherings.