On April 1, a robber was injured by police in the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district after attempting to flee. The injured robber has been named as Sanjula Wari, and he has been taken to Kokrajhar's Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital.

His possessions included pistols, jewellery, and Rs. 3 lakhs in cash. The crime occurred two days ago in the Chirang area on the Indo-Bhutanese border. According to reports, almost four lakh cash and gold ornaments were stolen.

In a search operation headed by Superintendent of Police, additional SP Kokrajhar police nabbed robber Sanjula Wari from the suspected gang and are looking for the remaining members who escaped. Further details awaited.