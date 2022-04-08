In the gruesome case of rape and murder of two tribal minor girls, the Session Court of Kokrajhar sentenced Muzamil, Najibul, and Farizul to death.

On Friday, special judge C Chaturvedi of the Kokrajhar fast-track court sentenced the men to death.

On June 16, 2021, police in Assam’s Kokrajhar district arrested seven persons for their involvement in the rape and murder of two young tribal girls.

The two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, were found hanging from a tree in a village under the Kokrajhar police station on June 11. Police had confirmed that they were raped and killed.

The accused, aged between 19 to 27, were identified as Muzammil Sheikh, Nazibul Sheikh, Farouk Rahman, Hanif Sheikh, Jahanur Islam, Md. Atab Ali and Sankarde Barman.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Thube Prateek Kumar of the Kokrajhar district informed India Today TV that the three main suspects among the seven apprehended had admitted to raping and killing the two tribal girls.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a press conference that the teenage girls were raped before they were killed.

“Three of the accused were directly involved in the gang-rape and murder of two teenage girls while four others had tried to destroy the evidence and tried to mislead police during investigation,” Special DGP Dr LR Bishnoi said.

Previously, the Assam CM had also traveled to Kokrajhar district and met the victims’ families. On the orders of the chief minister, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the incident.

CM Himanta Sarma also mention in his tweet today that, he visited the family on 13.6.21 and asked @lrbishnoiassam to create SIT and carry the case to its natural conclusion.