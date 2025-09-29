Kokrajhar to Gelephu: New rail link to transform India–Bhutan trade and connectivity

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, announced two new cross-border railway projects aimed at strengthening India–Bhutan connectivity and trade.

The projects include the 69 km Kokrajhar–Gelephu line linking Assam with Bhutan and the 20 km Banarhat–Samtse line connecting West Bengal with Bhutan. With an estimated cost of ₹4,033 crore, these projects will transform regional trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

Gelephu, being developed as a “mindfulness city,” and Samtse, an upcoming industrial hub, are Bhutan’s major import–export gateways along the 700 km India–Bhutan border. To accelerate execution, the Kokrajhar–Gelephu line has been declared a Special Railway Project, enabling faster clearances and land acquisition.



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On financing, Indian Railways will fund the Indian segments, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs will support the Bhutanese portions under Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan. Coaches for the new lines will be manufactured in India, reinforcing the Make in India initiative.

The new rail links are expected to give Bhutan seamless access to Indian ports, boosting its exports and imports while fostering balanced regional development. Environmental safeguards are also being integrated to minimise ecological impact in the Himalayan foothills.

Officials emphasised that the projects reflect more than infrastructure—they symbolise the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, aligned with India’s Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

Once operational, the railway lines will open new opportunities for connectivity, jobs, and growth, marking a fresh chapter in India–Bhutan cooperation.