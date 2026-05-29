Kokrajhar VCDC chairman arrested in illegal Sal tree felling case

Abul Sheikh, Chairman of Jalabila VCDC under Parbatjhora subdivision in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal felling of valuable sal trees in the Mahamaya forest area, sources said on May 29.

According to sources, forest officials took Sheikh into custody following allegations linking him to the unauthorised cutting and extraction of sal trees from the protected forest area.

Sources further claimed that Sheikh is known to be closely associated with several influential figures in the present Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration.

The arrest has triggered significant public interest in the region, with many demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged illegal timber trade and possible wider links.

Forest authorities have not yet issued a detailed official statement on the case.

Further investigation is underway.