Bikananda Tide, a youth from Subhashpuli in Kokrajhar town, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Tuesday night for allegedly threatening the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, J P Singh.

The arrest was carried out by a team from Guwahati, with the assistance of Kokrajhar police.

Tide is also accused of being involved in a major financial scandal, reportedly looting crores of rupees in collaboration with a close relative of Minister Jogen Mahan.

Sources indicate that Tide's alleged accomplice is the minister’s nephew. This accusation adds a significant dimension to the case, drawing attention to potential political ramifications.

The Crime Branch team has taken Tide to Dispur police station, where he is currently undergoing intense interrogation.

The investigation aims to uncover the extent of his threats against the DGP and his role in the alleged financial misconduct.