Jorhat: 98 passengers of an IndiGo flight had a narrow escape today after the flywheel of the Kolkata bound IndiGo aircraft, skidded off the runway at Jorhat's Rowriah airport.

A major accident was averted today, after the plane skidded off the runaway and one of its flywheel got stuck in a swamp.

Even after six hours of effort, IndiGo decided to cancel the flight at 8.30 pm as the technical glitches were not resolved.

According to sources, as usual, IndiGo flight 6E-757 left for Kolkata today at its scheduled time at 2.20 pm.

But after reaching a distance of a few meters on the runway, the flywheel of the aircraft suddenly got off the runway and got stuck in the swamp.

Here, after taking off from the runway, the sudden incident caused a stir among the passengers present in the flight.

The Indigo personnel present in the aircraft got involved in a hurry for the safety of the passengers.

According to sources, a total of 98 passengers were on board the plane at the time of take-off.

Citing delay in addressing the glitches, IndiGo made arrangements for the safe landing of all the passengers and they were kept in the waiting room of the airport.

Along with this, arrangements for food and drink etc. of the passengers were also done by Indigo Management.

It is noteworthy that Indigo flight 6E-442 flight leaves Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 12.30 pm and reaches Jorhat airport at 1.50 pm.

Even today, the said aircraft reached Rowriah Airport in Jorhat on time and after half an hour, it was ready to take off from Jorhat at around 2.20 pm. But due to this freak accident, the lives of the passengers in the plane were at stake.