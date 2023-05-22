The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team investigating the death of Faizan Ahmed, a student of IIT-Kharagpur from Tinsukia in Assam, who was discovered dead in his hostel room on October 14 last year under mysterious circumstances, has arrived in Assam, Dibrugarh today, following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Following the court ruling, the CID team will exhume the student's body and transfer it for a second post-mortem examination.

It should be noted that, while the IIT- Kharagpur authorities have labelled Faizan Ahmed's death as a suicide, Faizan's family has cried foul and alleged that he was killed. The Calcutta High Court has jurisdiction over the entire case.

Also Read: Assam: Calcutta High Court orders to exhume body of IIT-Kharagpur student for post-mortem after family alleges murder

On April 25, the Supreme Court stated that a second post-mortem examination is "vital and necessary for determining the truth."

The victim's body was buried according to Muslim traditions at the Amolapatty Kabarsthan in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The corpse of the victim, Faizan Ahmed, was ordered exhumed by the Calcutta High Court.

"The investigating officer in the matter shall coordinate with the Assam Police and ensure that the human remains are exhumed, brought to Kolkata by the State Police, and a fresh post-mortem is conducted," the court directed.

