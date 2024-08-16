The Junior Doctors' Association of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has announced a suspension of all non-emergency services starting Friday, August 16, 2024, following the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This decision comes in response to the recent rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate doctor and the subsequent violent mob attacks on protesting doctors.

The association, which includes senior residents, junior residents, and interns, emphasized that emergency services will continue to operate. The move aligns with a nationwide strike led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and other resident doctors' organizations.

Key Demands:

- The junior doctors are calling for a swift investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and immediate arrests of those involved in the attacks on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

- They demand the resignation of responsible officials at RG Kar Medical College, followed by a CBI interrogation and prosecution if evidence of wrongdoing is found.

- A written commitment from the central government to implement the Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals, including the formation of an authentic body with national representation to ensure their safety.

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Dr. Kumarjyoti Deka, President of the Junior Doctors' Association at GMCH, stated, "The recent events have highlighted a severe lapse in administrative accountability. Our actions are a call for justice and enhanced protection for healthcare workers."