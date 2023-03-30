Bidhannagar Police in West Bengal capital Kolkata busted yet another fake call centre in Salt Lake and arrested as many as 16 people from Assam.

The accused allegedly duped innocent people by promising regular rent in return for space to install cell phone network towers.

Based on credible input, the team of Cyber PS busted a fake Call Center styled ‘VHM Business Services Private Ltd’ from Martin Burn Business Park, Salt Lake.

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Debo Das(34) of Goalpara, Assam and Harini Nath (27) of Bongaigaon, Assam were running this centre with the help of 14 other Assamese individuals, including 10 females.

They would make calls to innocent people, mainly in Assam, in the name of Reliance Jio, Jio Future Care, and Jio Financial Loan Department and with the assurance of providing loans and setting up of towers duped them of huge sums of money.

A cache of electronic gadgets along with Rs 5.64 Lakhs of cash has been seized. Investigation under proper sections of law has been started.