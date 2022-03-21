Two days inauguration programme of Kongmu Kham(Golden Pagoda) concluded on Sunday at Phaneng Buddha Vihar under Jagun Gaon Panchayat of 124 Number Margherita Constituency.

Golden Pagoda or Stupa in Buddhism means Relics of Lord Buddha are kept which is a Holy place for Buddhist Community people all over the World.

The Kongmu Kham(Golden Pagoda) was inaugurated in memory Late Aai Kham Mown Chakhap son of Chow Ngi Chaikyo Chakhap and Nang E Than Pomung Chakhap distinguished Tai Phakey family of Margherita region.

On first day the programme begins with hoisting of World Buddhist flag by Gyanopal Mahathera President of Assam Bouddha Mahasabha and head Monk of Nam Phakey Buddha Vihar, Naharkatiya which was followed by Hap poi Khamsum thomtra, Tangthi on kongmukham, Procession of idols and Kalpatru.

After Kongmu Kham(Golden Pagoda) was inaugurated by Gyanopal Mahathera in presence of Buddha Bhikkhus and a large number of Buddhist devotees who came from Assam,Arunachal Pradesh, Namsai,Karbi Anglong etc.

Gyanopal Mahathera said that Phaneng Buddha Vihar is located at Assam Arunachal Pradesh which is a centre of Pilgrimage attraction and this place is inhabited with Tai Phakey Community which is unique all over Assam and North Eastern States which I appeal to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to developed Phaneng Buddha Vihar so that tourism can be boost up where tourists from National and International shall come.

Chow Ngi Chaikyo Chakhap and E Than Pomung Chakhap said that in the year 2018 we lost our son Aai Kham Mown Chakhap so in his memory who built a Kongmu Kham(Golden Pagoda) at Phaneng Buddha Vihar.

On the second day the programme concluded with Tang Anekeja (Consection Ceremony),Homage to the Triple gems,Taking give precepts and Dana Talk khamsun Thomtra and illumination of candles at Phaneng Buddha Vihar premises made the sanctity more attractive.