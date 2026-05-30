'Foxtail Orchid' colour theme to fetch 50 marks in GMC Swachhata contest; household garbage fee slashed to Rs 30

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on May 30 launched a community-based Swachhata Competition involving Mahila Samitis, Unnayan Samitis, Nagarik Samitis and local clubs as part of efforts to strengthen public participation under the Swachh Survekshan programme.

The initiative was announced during a press conference at the GMC office in Uzan Bazar, attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan and other senior officials.

Under the competition, community groups comprising 100 to 300 households will be assessed on various cleanliness, sanitation and environmental parameters. The evaluation will carry a total of 150 marks, covering indicators such as waste segregation through twin bins, cleanliness of drains and streets, elimination of open garbage points, plantation drives, awareness campaigns, home composting, prevention of open urination and spitting, and proper functioning of local committees.

A major component of the assessment will be neighbourhood beautification through purple-themed painting of shops, houses and walls, inspired by the colour of the Kopou (foxtail orchid), which alone will carry 50 marks.

To encourage participation, GMC has announced cash awards of ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh for the first three positions, along with three consolation prizes of ₹50,000 each. An exceptionally performing samiti will receive a special award of ₹5 lakh. All participating organisations will be provided certificates of participation.

As part of the initiative, GMC will appoint around 1,000 Swachh Sakhis, each tasked with monitoring nearly 300 households to promote waste segregation and adherence to sanitation norms.

The civic body also announced a reduction in the monthly household waste collection user fee from ₹50 to ₹30 while continuing door-to-door waste collection services.

GMC officials said the programme is aimed at fostering community ownership of sanitation, enhancing citizen participation and improving Guwahati's performance in the national Swachh Survekshan rankings while creating cleaner and greener neighbourhoods across the city.