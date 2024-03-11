The Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 witnessed the exciting Kabaddi finals for both men and women categories today at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion playground, Mandakata.

The men's title was clinched by the 12th APBn, Jamugurihat, who battled against the 14th APBn, Daulasal. While, in the women's category, the championship trophy was bagged by the 5th Assam Police Commando Bn., who triumphed over the 22nd APBn.

The ADGP, CID, M.P. Gupta, IPS, along with other esteemed Police officers, presented the awards. The prize distribution ceremony also honored the Assam Police Sepak Takraw and table tennis players for their commendable performance at the recently concluded All India Police Games (Volleyball cluster) at Nagpur.

The table tennis team secured four medals, with Dy. SP(P) Birdie Boro, APS won two individual Gold medals and two Bronze medals in the team event. The recently formed Sepak Takraw team of Assam Police also made its mark by winning three Bronze medals at Nagpur.