KSO Assam demands death penalty for culprits in Umrangso rape and murder case

The Kuki Students’ Organisation, Assam (KSO Assam) has strongly condemned the gruesome gang rape and murder of Sabina Engtipi of Umrangso, describing it as not just a crime against one woman but an assault on humanity, morality, and the very fabric of society.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the organisation expressed shock and anger over the incident, calling Sabina a cherished daughter, sister, and friend whose life was brutally cut short.

“To have her life desecrated and snatched away in such a barbaric and beastly manner is intolerable. The perpetrators are not humans but demons in flesh, who deserve no mercy, no leniency, and no place on this earth,” the statement read.



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KSO Assam demanded the immediate arrest of all culprits, a swift trial under the strictest provisions of law, and capital punishment as the only fitting retribution for such merciless brutality. “Any delay or dilution of justice would be a betrayal not only to Sabina’s memory but to every woman who dares to live with dignity in this land,” it added.

The student body also appealed to the authorities, judiciary, and government to ensure that justice is delivered without complacency. They stressed that Sabina’s tragic death must awaken the conscience of the nation to guarantee safety and dignity for women.

“KSO Assam stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family, embracing their grief as our own. Justice for Sabina. Death for the guilty. Nothing less shall suffice,” the organisation asserted.