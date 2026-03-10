Kuki apex body urges Assam Government to set up welfare and development council in state

The apex body of the Kuki community in Assam has called on the state government to constitute a Kuki Welfare and Development Council to address the socio-economic challenges faced by the community across different districts of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Haflong on Tuesday, March 10, leaders of Kuki Inpi Assam said the proposed council would play a crucial role in ensuring focused development for Kukis living in several parts of Assam, particularly in the hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, where a sizeable population of the community resides.

Kuki Inpi Assam president H. Haolai, along with vice president Darnpu Thanggiu and general secretary L. K. Henglai, urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps to fulfil what they described as a long-pending demand of the Kuki people in the state.

The organisation stated that the creation of a dedicated welfare and development council would help address issues related to education, employment opportunities, infrastructure, and cultural preservation for the community. According to the leaders, such an institutional mechanism would ensure that targeted policies and development schemes reach Kuki-populated areas more effectively.

The leaders also emphasised that the Kukis have been residing in different parts of Assam for decades and continue to contribute to the state’s social and economic fabric. They argued that the formation of a development council would provide a structured platform to address community-specific needs while strengthening inclusive growth in the hill regions.

The press conference was also attended by James Doungal, president of the Kuki Students’ Association, and Nem Chongloi, assistant secretary and spokesperson of the Kuki Women’s Association, who reiterated the demand and expressed hope that the state government would respond positively to the appeal.

Community representatives said they are optimistic that the government will consider the proposal in the interest of equitable development and social welfare of minority communities across Assam’s hill districts.