The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Assam, celebrated its platinum jubilee in Mahur, Dima Hasao, marking 75 years of its service to the community and the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the celebrations in the presence of Gorlosa Debolal, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Congratulating the organisation on reaching the milestone, Pegu acknowledged its contributions over the past 75 years under the motto “Learn, Unite and Serve”.

He said the Kuki community is an integral part of Assam’s diverse social and cultural fabric, reflecting the state’s spirit of unity in diversity.

Pegu also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government remains committed to the inclusive development and welfare of the Kuki community.