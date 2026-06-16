Kuki-Zo Council renews separate administration demand after fresh village bombing in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has renewed its demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people following a bomb attack on Leilon Munlui village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district that left three youths seriously injured.

The incident occurred on June 15, when an explosion injured Genlenmang Vaiphei (15), Lunliandou Vaiphei (20), and Paogoulal Chongloi (18). The injured were shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, for treatment. Chongloi is a footballer who has represented Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The KZC alleged that the attack was carried out by armed miscreants and described it as part of a broader pattern of violence targeting Kuki-Zo villages and civilians.

In a statement, the council said the repeated attacks, killings and destruction of villages have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity within the community. It claimed that since March 11, at least 14 Kuki-Zo individuals, including three pastors, have been killed in separate incidents, while more than six villages have allegedly been burnt down, resulting in displacement and humanitarian distress.

While condemning the recent killing of six Naga hostages, the council stressed that violence against Kuki-Zo civilians should receive equal attention and concern.

Reiterating its long-standing political demand, the KZC urged the Government of India to address what it described as the growing insecurity faced by the Kuki-Zo community and called for a durable political settlement, including the creation of a separate administration.

The council appealed for peace and urged citizens across the country to condemn violence irrespective of ethnicity, stating that the Kuki-Zo people deserve security, dignity, equality and justice.