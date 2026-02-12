Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu set for inauguration, to reduce Guwahati-North Guwahati travel time to 7 minutes

The much-anticipated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam this week, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development in the Northeast. The six-lane bridge, connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati, is expected to transform urban mobility by drastically cutting travel time across the river to just seven minutes.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a final inspection of the bridge on Wednesday, February 11. Interacting with reporters at the site, Sarma described the project as a game-changer for the region’s connectivity and economic growth.

“The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on February 14 and travel up to the middle of the bridge to take in the view. The bridge will remain open for the general public till March 1, after which it will be accessible to all categories of vehicles,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma emphasized that the new bridge would significantly ease traffic congestion between the two banks of the Brahmaputra, which currently depends heavily on existing bridges and ferry services. By reducing commute time to approximately seven minutes, the structure is expected to benefit daily commuters and boost commercial and residential development in North Guwahati.

However, the state government plans to impose a steep toll on commercial vehicles, including buses and trucks, in an effort to regulate heavy traffic on the bridge.

The Chief Minister also revealed that discussions are underway regarding the construction of a dedicated bicycle track on the bridge to promote sustainable mobility and provide additional benefits to residents.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu to cut travel time between Guwahati-North Guwahati to 7 minutes

The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu is a six-lane extradosed bridge stretching 1.24 kilometres across the Brahmaputra and forms part of an 8.4-kilometre-long connectivity corridor linking Guwahati and North Guwahati. Built at an estimated cost ranging between Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,300 crore, the bridge is poised to become a critical infrastructure asset, strengthening connectivity and supporting Assam’s expanding urban landscape.

With its inauguration, the bridge is expected to usher in a new phase of mobility and development for the region, reinforcing the Centre and state government’s focus on infrastructure expansion in the Northeast.