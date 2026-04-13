Kunki Chowdhury's mother moves NCW over defamatory statements, online harassment by Assam CM

A complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW) by Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, mother of Guwahati Central Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury, alleging defamation and online harassment during the ongoing election period.

The complaint names Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and accuses him of making false and defamatory statements during an election campaign. The complainant, a resident of Panbazar, stated that she is a private individual with no direct involvement in politics but was drawn into controversy due to her daughter’s candidature from the Guwahati Central constituency.

According to the complaint, the Chief Minister allegedly made remarks suggesting that her social media activity had hurt the sentiments of “Sanatani people”, and further claimed that she had sympathies for Pakistan, supported “anti-national” individuals, and consumed beef. The complainant has termed these allegations as false, baseless, and made with malicious intent to defame her and politically target her daughter.

Addressing a photograph that was publicly circulated, Chowdhury clarified that it was taken at the International Church of Cannabis in Denver, United States. She stated that the object seen in the image was not food, but an artistic prop. A supporting letter from Elevation Ministries, Inc., associated with the venue, confirmed that the item was a pillow designed for photography purposes and not an edible object.

Following the circulation of the allegations, the complainant stated that her personal photographs, including images with her minor son, were shared widely on social media without consent. She alleged that she has been subjected to online abuse, harassment, and character assassination. The complaint also mentions the circulation of manipulated images and AI-generated content aimed at damaging her reputation.

Chowdhury further stated that the developments have caused significant mental distress to her and her family, particularly affecting her minor child. The complaint characterises the situation as a violation of her dignity, privacy, and safety, and raises concerns about gendered harassment during the election period.

In her petition, she has urged the NCW to take cognisance of the matter and direct authorities to investigate the alleged defamatory remarks and instances of online harassment. She has also sought the removal of misleading content from social media platforms, legal action against those responsible, and protection for herself and her minor child.

The complaint has also been forwarded to the Assam Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Chairperson of the Assam State Women’s Commission for further action.