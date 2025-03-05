In a major administrative reshuffle, the Government of Assam has announced the appointment and transfer of several senior officials in the interest of public service.

As per the Government of India's notification (No.14015/03/2024-AIS (I)-B, dated February 20, 2025), Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, IAS, has been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the Select List of 2023.

He has been posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department, with an additional charge as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Assam.



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Additionally, the state government has issued fresh postings and transfers within the Assam Civil Service (ACS):

Richard Rongpi, ACS, who was on wait for posting, has been appointed as Under Secretary to the Government of Assam, Fishery Department.

Dhiraj Saud, ACS, currently on deputation to the Welfare of Bodoland Department as Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar and Additional Director, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar, has been repatriated and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

Ruth Lienthang, ACS, previously Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Hailakandi. However, she will be relieved only after the joining of Dhiraj Saud in her previous position.

These appointments and transfers come as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance administrative efficiency and governance.